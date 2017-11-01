Rihanna & Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Went Bowling at Lucky Strike Boston for Halloween 2017 - See Her Signed Bowling Pin!

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel hit the bowling lanes for Halloween!

The 29-year-old pop icon and her 29-year-old billionaire Saudi prince boyfriend made their way to Lucky Strike Boston on Tuesday night (October 31) to celebrate Halloween along with friends in Boston, Massachusetts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna bowled while dressed as Star Wars villain Kylo Ren, and was joined by two friends in costumes. They bowled together on four lanes for over an hour – and Rihanna scored several strikes!

The group also enjoyed a feast of appetizer samplers including buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks and coconut shrimp, along with a Lucky Strike pepperoni pizza with basil and onions.

Before she left, Rihanna even signed one of the bowling lane’s pins! Check it out below.