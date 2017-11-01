Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Are 'Pretty in Pink' Characters for Halloween!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are taking it back to the world of ’80s rom-coms for their Halloween costume!

The longtime married couple dressed as Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer‘s Pretty in Pink characters Andie and Duckie.

“Happy Halloween everyone! Eat your heart out John Cryer! Next year … Maxwell Houser makes an appearance,” Freddie captioned the photo on Instagram. Sarah added, “At least they didn’t kill me.”

Jon responded to the costumes by saying, “Wow! Looking good.”

SMG also shared a photo of their daughter Charlotte dressed up as Eliza from Hamilton!