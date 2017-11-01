Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 6:25 pm

Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Toned Tummy After Hot Yoga Sesh

Selena Gomez showed off her fit bod while leaving a hot yoga class today!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer rocked a black Puma sports bra and shorts as she headed to her car on Wednesday (November 1) at AuraYoga in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

She completed her look with white sneakers, a cross necklace, and a white shirt draped over her shoulders.

Selena also carried a pen and a book called “Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace in His Presence” by Sarah Young.

Selena is newly single after recently breaking up with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd. She has been spending a lot of time with her ex Justin Bieber.

In fact, she and Justin were all smiles while taking a bike ride together earlier that day!

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez after hot yoga…

selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 01
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 02
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 03
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 04
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 05
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 06
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 07
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 08
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 09
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 10
selena gomez flaunts toned tummy after hot yoga sesh 11

Credit: PacificCoastNewsOnline; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Selena Gomez

