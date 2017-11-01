Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Toned Tummy After Hot Yoga Sesh

Selena Gomez showed off her fit bod while leaving a hot yoga class today!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer rocked a black Puma sports bra and shorts as she headed to her car on Wednesday (November 1) at AuraYoga in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

She completed her look with white sneakers, a cross necklace, and a white shirt draped over her shoulders.

Selena also carried a pen and a book called “Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace in His Presence” by Sarah Young.

Selena is newly single after recently breaking up with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd. She has been spending a lot of time with her ex Justin Bieber.

In fact, she and Justin were all smiles while taking a bike ride together earlier that day!

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez after hot yoga…