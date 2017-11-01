Selena Gomez Looks So Happy on Bike Ride with Justin Bieber!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez got in an early morning bike ride together, and it looks like they had a great time!

The pair were seen riding around on bikes on Wednesday (November 1) in Los Angeles. It appears at one point that Selena may have stopped to take a photo of Justin. At another point, Selena was seen hysterically laughing at something Justin was doing.

There are all sorts of rumors swirling about whether Selena and Justin are back together. Selena and her boyfriend of almost a year, The Weeknd, recently broke up.