Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Kept Close at Halloween Party (Report)

Are Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin a new item?

The 19-year-old “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer and the 20-year-old model were reportedly spotted cozying up at her and Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party on Tuesday (October 31) at Delilah in West Hollywood.

“He had his arm around Hailey and stayed by her side all night,” a source told People, adding that the two left the bash together at 1 a.m. while holding hands.

Shawn and Hailey also fueled dating rumors last month when they were seen at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and having dinner together a few days later.