'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Debuts During World Series - Watch Now!

There’s a brand new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, which you can watch right here!

The trailer premiered during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night (November 1).

Here’s a summary of the upcoming film: In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The film co-stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, and was directed by Rian Johnson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. Watch teh trailer below!