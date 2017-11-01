Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Joins 'Chicago Fire' Cast Mates at Chicago Press Day

Taylor Kinney Joins 'Chicago Fire' Cast Mates at Chicago Press Day

Taylor Kinney hits the red carpet for the Chicago Press Day events on Monday (October 30) in Chicago, Ill.

The 36-year-old actor attended the event to promote his hit NBC show Chicago Fire alongside co-stars Jesse Spencer, Yuri Sardarov, Joe Minoso, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, and Christian Stolte.

Stars of Chicago Med including Torry Devitto, Nick Gelfuss, Rachel DiPillo, Yava DaCosta, Brian Tee, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling joined Chicago PD stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Jon Seda attended the event to promote their shows as well.

Photos: WENN
