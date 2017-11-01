Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Couples Halloween Costume Is So Cute!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen‘s couples Halloween costume is so great!

The 40-year-old quarterback wore an avocado costume while Gisele was a piece of toast – thus making them avocado toast!

If you don’t know, the joke is pretty great because Tom is famous for his extremely strict diet to keep him playing football in tip top shape. He is allowed avocado ice cream every once in a while.

Gisele also shared a photo of their two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, going trick-or-treating on the 31st.