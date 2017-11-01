Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Couple Up for Vodafone Event After Halloween Party!

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black both rocked leather jackets at an event for British telecommunications company Vodafone!

The 23-year-old British diver and the 43-year-old screenwriter and director stepped out for the Vodafone Passes Launch held at The Bankside Vaults on Wednesday (November 1) in London, England.

They coordinated their outfits, which featured a black, brown, and white color scheme. Tom also sported a pop of color on his t-shirt.

The married couple donned some creative Halloween costumes at a party over the weekend! Check them out below.

“The day is upon us when self respect is set aside in favor of letting the husband dress you up as a children’s toy,” Dustin shared on Instagram. “Link to the video in my bio! #HappyHalloween!”