Tyrese Gibson Threatens to Quit 'Fast & Furious' if Dwayne Johnson Is Involved

Tyrese Gibson has announced that if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is involved in another Fast and the Furious film, he will be quitting.

The 38-year-old actor has slammed The Rock in the past – just a few weeks ago, he called out The Rock as the reason production was delayed. Fast 9 was delayed for a whole year, and Tyrese allegedly blames his co-star.

“I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a ‘Clown’…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter,” Tyrese wrote on Instagram.