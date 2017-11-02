Alec Baldwin Admits That He's Bullied Women in the Past

Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2017 at 9:03 pm

Alec Baldwin speaks on stage during the Paley Honors Luncheon on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in New York City.

The 59-year-old actor, who was joined at the event by his wife Hilaria, opened up about the sexual misconduct allegations surfacing in Hollywood in recent weeks. He also talked about his own behavior.

“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule,” Alec said (via THR). “From time to time I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”

“I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well,” he added. “I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”
