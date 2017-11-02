Top Stories
AnnaLynne McCord & Danny Abeckaser Are Up to No Good in 'First We Take Brooklyn' Trailer - Watch!

The first trailer for the upcoming mob drama First We Take Brooklyn has been released – and it looks tough!

Director Danny Abeckaser stars in the film alongside AnnaLynne McCord, Charlotte McKinney, Harvey Keitel, and Kathren Narducci.

The film follows Mikki Levy (Danny) moving to New York City after serving time in an Israeli prison. Mikki learns the harsh realities of an ex-con and gets dragged into a brutal turf war with the Russian mob.

Watch the trailer below!


First We Take Brooklyn – Trailer

Check out some behind the scenes photos in the gallery below!
