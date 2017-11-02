Thu, 02 November 2017 at 3:59 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Are Still Not Divorced
- Here’s what a source is saying about why this famous couple has not divorced yet, six years after filing – TMZ
- Here’s what KJ Apa said about his car accident – Just Jared Jr
- Find out why Brett Ratner is suing a woman – DListed
- More women are speaking out about abuse from A-list actors – TooFab
- This all-star group is coming to Broadway – Towleroad
- Is this Bella Thorne‘s boyfriend? – J-14
