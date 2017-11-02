Brett Ratner Is Suing a Woman Who Accused Him of Being a 'Rapist' on Facebook

Brett Ratner has filed a defamation lawsuit.

The 48-year-old director and producer, who was met with sexual harassment allegations made by six women in the L.A. Times on Wednesday (November 1), filed the suit against Melanie Kohler in Hawaii federal court after she wrote a Facebook post calling him a “rapist,” according to documents obtained by Variety.

Melanie was not a part of the L.A. Times report. Instead, she posted her story on Facebook more than a week prior to the report. Brett‘s lawsuit describes her Facebook post as libel.

“Commencing on or about October 20, 2017, Defendant recklessly and/or intentionally posted a statement on her Facebook page claiming that ‘Brett Ratner raped [her];’ ‘Ratner was a rapist on at least one night in Hollywood about 12 years ago’; and Ratner ‘preyed on me as a drunk girl [and] forced himself upon me,’” the lawsuit declares.

Brett is seeking general, special, and punitive damages, claiming that the post caused him extreme distress and harmed his personal and professional reputation.

To read the full complaint, head to Variety.com.