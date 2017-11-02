Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2017 at 10:47 pm

Carey Mulligan, Victoria Beckham, & Kate Winslet Honored at Women of the Year Awards

Carey Mulligan, Victoria Beckham, & Kate Winslet Honored at Women of the Year Awards

Carey Mulligan, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Winslet pose together at the 2017 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday (November 2) at Claridge’s Hotel in London, England.

The ladies were all honored at the event – Carey with a Philanthropy Award, Victoria with the British Brands Awards, and Kate with the British Actress Award.

Also in attendance were Inspiration Award winner Jodie Foster, Model of the Year winner Ashley Graham, Woman of the Year recipient Ruth Negga, Role Model honoree Adwoa Aboah, Writer Award winner Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, as well as British actresses Hayley Atwell, Gemma Arterton, and Jenna Coleman.

FYI: Carey is wearing an Erdem dress. Kate is wearing a Dior dress. Ruth is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit. Hayley is wearing a Dior dress. Jenna is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress. Adwoa is wearing a Coach dress. Gemma is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress.
Photos: Getty, WENN
