Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2017 at 1:59 am

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Couple Up for Dancers Jubilee Gala in NYC

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Couple Up for Dancers Jubilee Gala in NYC

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas hold hands as they arrive at the The Actor’s Fund Career Transition for Dancers 2017 Jubilee Gala on Wednesday night (November 1) at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress looked stunning in a black gown while her 73-year-old husband suited up for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Catherine Zeta-Jones

Other stars at the event included Kelly Ripa and Carrie Anne Inaba.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 01
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 02
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 03
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 04
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 05
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 06
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 07
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 08
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 09
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 10
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 11
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 12
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 13
catherine zeta jones michael douglas couple up for jubilee gala in nyc 14

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Carrie Ann Inaba, Catherine Zeta Jones, Kelly Ripa, Michael Douglas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr