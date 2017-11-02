Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Couple Up for Dancers Jubilee Gala in NYC

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas hold hands as they arrive at the The Actor’s Fund Career Transition for Dancers 2017 Jubilee Gala on Wednesday night (November 1) at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress looked stunning in a black gown while her 73-year-old husband suited up for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Catherine Zeta-Jones

Other stars at the event included Kelly Ripa and Carrie Anne Inaba.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…