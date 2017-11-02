Channing Tatum Kicks Off 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guest Host Gig With Epic Dance Opening - Watch!

Channing Tatum seriously knows how to bust a move!

The 37-year-old actor proved he’s definitely still got his Magic Mike dancing skills (and then some!) with an epic dance opening ahead of his guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (November 1).

The hunky star was pretty nervous before his guest hosting gig, but with a little coaching by his friend Ellen DeGeneres, Channing quickly realized there was no other option than to dance!

Watch the awesome opening sequence below!