Channing Tatum, Pink, & Jimmy Kimmel Tell Their Kids They Ate All Their Halloween Candy (Video)

Channing Tatum, Pink, and Jimmy Kimmel all pulled a prank on their daughters telling them they ate their Halloween candy!

The segment is a yearly thing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but this year, the celebs decided to pull the prank on their own kids too.

In Channing‘s video, he told his daughter Everly that he ate her candy and she was crushed. She started crying, and then when she heard it was a joke, she kept repeating “that’s not funny.”

Click inside to watch Jimmy Kimmel & Pink’s daughters find out about their candy…

In the below video, Jimmy tricks his daughter Jane into thinking she has no Halloween candy left.

In the below video, Pink‘s daughter Willow cannot be fooled!