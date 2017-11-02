Channing Tatum Tells Ellen DeGeneres That She's The Reason His Dad Knows He Was A Stripper

Channing Tatum took on the role of guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (November 1) and revealed a detail about his life that special guest Ellen DeGeneres did not know.

The 37-year-old Magic Mike actor admitted to Ellen that his father found out about him being exotic dancer after he gave her a lap dance on The Ellen Show during his very first appearance way back in 2010.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatum

“So that was my very first time on your show and I gotta let you know that it was the very firs time that my dad actually found out that I was a stripper for a short time,” Channing confessed. “He did not take it well. I mean really really not well.”

Watch the full appearance below…



‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest Host Channing Tatum Interviews Ellen DeGeneres