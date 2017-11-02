Charlize Theron, Brie Larson & More Join Forces at Porter's Incredible Women Gala 2017!

Charlize Theron is picture perfect as she hits the green carpet at PORTER’s 2017 Incredible Women Gala in association with Estee Lauder held at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Wednesday (November 1) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the event by Brie Larson, Garret Hedlund, Kate Bosworth, Elizabeth Banks, Jeremy Renner, Mary J Blige, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Annabelle Wallis, Seth Macfarlane, Mia Goth, Selma Blair, Raquel Welch, Melanie Griffith, Misty Copeland, Sarah Gadon, Rachel Zoe, and special musical guest Kacy Hill.

PORTER’s Incredible Women of 2017 is a list made up of 50 women who have challenged the status quo and the year when women came together in an unprecedented show of unity. A feeling of solidarity runs through the list with a special nod to the entertainment industry which saw women create some of the year’s most talked-about and celebrated TV and film.

FYI: Charlize is in Givenchy. Kate is wearing an Erdem dress with Sarah Flint shoes. Mia is wearing a Chloé ensemble.