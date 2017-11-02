Chris Brown's 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Chris Brown‘s eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, has finally arrived!

The 28-year-old entertainer’s new LP is chock-full of songs with 45 total. The whole album will take you about 2 hours 40 minutes to stream start to finish!

Chris‘ new album features many collaborations including famous names like Dej Loaf, Lil Yachty, Usher, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Jhene Aiko, R Kelly, and more.

You can download the album on iTunes now as well!

Stream the new LP below…