Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 9:35 am

Chris Brown's 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Chris Brown's 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Chris Brown‘s eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, has finally arrived!

The 28-year-old entertainer’s new LP is chock-full of songs with 45 total. The whole album will take you about 2 hours 40 minutes to stream start to finish!

Chris‘ new album features many collaborations including famous names like Dej Loaf, Lil Yachty, Usher, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Jhene Aiko, R Kelly, and more.

You can download the album on iTunes now as well!

Stream the new LP below…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Chris Brown, First Listen, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr