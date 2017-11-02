Chris Evans Helps Host Xbox One X Launch Party!

Chris Evans lived his best gamer life last night (November 1)!

The 36-year-old actor along with Lauren Cohan and Lil Jon gathered celebrities and guests in Atlanta by hosting an epic night of gaming at the Xbox One X Launch Party in Atlanta, Ga.

To kick-off the night, Chris, Lauren and Lil Jon each joined Xbox Live Sessions – an interactive livestream hosted on the Mixer Xbox channel – to play Middle Earth: Shadow of War on the new Xbox One X.

Also in attendance at the event was Stephen Moyer, Ben Schwartz, Sarah Gilman, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, and The Walking Dead‘s Steven Ogg and Austin Amelio.