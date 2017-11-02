Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles After a Busy Big Apple Day!

Dakota Johnson flashes a smile while leaving a studio on Thursday night (November 2) in New York City.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was hard at work that day, reportedly taking part in a photo shoot in the Big Apple.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota was seen leaving her hotel earlier that day around the same time her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hitt left the same hotel. It’s not know if they’re coincidentally staying there or if they’re still friends, or more than that.