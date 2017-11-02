Top Stories
Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 9:57 pm

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles After a Busy Big Apple Day!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles After a Busy Big Apple Day!

Dakota Johnson flashes a smile while leaving a studio on Thursday night (November 2) in New York City.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was hard at work that day, reportedly taking part in a photo shoot in the Big Apple.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota was seen leaving her hotel earlier that day around the same time her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hitt left the same hotel. It’s not know if they’re coincidentally staying there or if they’re still friends, or more than that.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson steps out in new york city 01
dakota johnson steps out in new york city 02
dakota johnson steps out in new york city 03
dakota johnson steps out in new york city 04
dakota johnson steps out in new york city 05
dakota johnson steps out in new york city 06

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr