Top Stories
Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 9:56 pm

David Guetta: 'Dirty Sexy Money' feat. Charli XCX & French Montana Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

David Guetta: 'Dirty Sexy Money' feat. Charli XCX & French Montana Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

David Guetta and Afrojack have a hot new song out now!

The DJs teamed up with Charli XCX and French Montana to drop their new dance track “Dirty Sexy Money.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli XCX

In case you missed it, Charli recently appeared on Fallon to perform a super hot version of her song “Boys.”

You can download the new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Dirty Sexy Money” below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Charli XCX, David Guetta, First Listen, French Montana, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr