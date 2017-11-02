David Guetta: 'Dirty Sexy Money' feat. Charli XCX & French Montana Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

David Guetta and Afrojack have a hot new song out now!

The DJs teamed up with Charli XCX and French Montana to drop their new dance track “Dirty Sexy Money.”

Listen to “Dirty Sexy Money” below!

