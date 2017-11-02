Top Stories
Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 10:19 pm

Diane Kruger is Out for Revenge in 'In the Fade' Trailer - Watch!

Diane Kruger is Out for Revenge in 'In the Fade' Trailer - Watch!

Diane Kruger is a woman on a mission in the upcoming In the Fade.

The 41-year-old German-American actress plays “Katja, whose life collapses after the death of her husband and son in a bomb attack. The police arrest two suspects, a young neo-Nazi couple, but Katja wants justice,” Deadline reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Diane received the Best Actress Award during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for her role, and the film is Germany’s entry in the Oscar Foreign Language category.

In the Fade hits theaters in the United States on December 27.

Watch the trailer below!


In the Fade – Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr