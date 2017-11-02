Donald Trump's Twitter Account Goes Down for 11 Minutes, Twitter Explains What Happened

Donald Trump‘s Twitter account was temporarily deactivated on Thursday (November 2), but it was back up within minutes.

The social media app quickly released a statement explaining what happened.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” the statement read. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

The President resumed tweeting later that day without acknowledging what happened to the account.