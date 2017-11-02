Top Stories
Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 9:16 pm

Donald Trump's Twitter Account Goes Down for 11 Minutes, Twitter Explains What Happened

Donald Trump's Twitter Account Goes Down for 11 Minutes, Twitter Explains What Happened

Donald Trump‘s Twitter account was temporarily deactivated on Thursday (November 2), but it was back up within minutes.

The social media app quickly released a statement explaining what happened.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” the statement read. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

The President resumed tweeting later that day without acknowledging what happened to the account.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr