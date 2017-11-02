Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Eight people who have worked on the set of House of Cards are coming forward with accusations of sexual harassment against the show’s star Kevin Spacey.

CNN has spoken to the employees, who either currently work on the show or worked on it in the past, on the condition of anonymity.

One of the employees alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Spacey while he was driving with the actor to set. When they were just minutes away from their arrival, and while the car was still moving, Spacey allegedly put his hands down the production assistant’s pants.

“I was in a state of shock,” he said. “He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there.”

The production assistant says he was cornered by Spacey in the actor’s trailer once they arrived on set. The assistant told him, “I don’t think I’m ok with this, I don’t think I’m comfortable with this,” and then Spacey fled the trailer and left set for the day.

“I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position,” the assistant added. “It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors.”

You can read the rest of the report on CNN.com.