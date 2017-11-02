Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 8:30 am

Fifth Harmony Surpises Sam Smith During Carpool Karaoke - Watch Now!

Sam Smith‘s Carpool Karaoke aired during The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (November 1), and it was full of surprises.

First, the pair belted out some of Sam‘s big hits including “By Your Side” and “Money on my Mind.”

Later on in the car ride, Sam admitted he’s a “harmonizer,” aka a Fifth Harmony fan! Sam and James started singing their hit “Work From Home,” when suddenly James got on his cell phone saying something was missing. Suddenly, Fifth Harmony approached the car and jumped in!

“Oh I’m dead,” Sam said.
