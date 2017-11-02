Gregg Sulkin Shows Off His Abs on Vacation in Los Cabos!

Gregg Sulkin is soaking up the sun – and looking hot while doing so!

The 25-year-old Runaways star was spotted vacationing at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos at the end of October in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Gregg just recently wrapped production on Runaways, his upcoming Hulu series due out on November 21, and headed straight to the gorgeous resort with his friends for a few days, where he stayed in a private Imperial Villa.

The group enjoyed camel riding, as well as heading out on ATVs and sampling the local cuisine.

“Life, I love you,” Gregg wrote on his Instagram along with a photo from the trip.