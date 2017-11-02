Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2017 at 2:13 am

Gregg Sulkin Shows Off His Abs on Vacation in Los Cabos!

Gregg Sulkin Shows Off His Abs on Vacation in Los Cabos!

Gregg Sulkin is soaking up the sun – and looking hot while doing so!

The 25-year-old Runaways star was spotted vacationing at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos at the end of October in Los Cabos, Mexico.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gregg Sulkin

Gregg just recently wrapped production on Runaways, his upcoming Hulu series due out on November 21, and headed straight to the gorgeous resort with his friends for a few days, where he stayed in a private Imperial Villa.

The group enjoyed camel riding, as well as heading out on ATVs and sampling the local cuisine.

“Life, I love you,” Gregg wrote on his Instagram along with a photo from the trip.
Just Jared on Facebook
gregg sulkin cabo 01
gregg sulkin cabo 02
gregg sulkin cabo 03
gregg sulkin cabo 04
gregg sulkin cabo 05

Credit: Enrique Morales; Photos: Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos
Posted to: Gregg Sulkin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr