Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2017 at 1:32 am

Gwyneth Paltrow & Naomi Campbell Arrive in Style for WSJ Innovators Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow & Naomi Campbell Arrive in Style for WSJ Innovators Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow hits the red carpet for the WSJ Innovators Awards on Wednesday night (November 1) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress and Goop founder looked pretty in an oversized blazer and black skirt as she arrived at the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

Joining Gwyneth at the event was supermodel Naomi Campbell rocked a bold piece of facial jewelry with her black outfit.

10+ pictures inside of Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Campbell arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 01
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 02
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 03
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 04
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 05
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 06
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 07
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 08
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 09
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 10
gwyneth paltrow naomi campbell arrive in style for wsj innovators awards 11

Photos: Kristina Bumphrey for StarPix
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr