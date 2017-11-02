Gwyneth Paltrow & Naomi Campbell Arrive in Style for WSJ Innovators Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow hits the red carpet for the WSJ Innovators Awards on Wednesday night (November 1) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
The 45-year-old actress and Goop founder looked pretty in an oversized blazer and black skirt as she arrived at the event.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow
Joining Gwyneth at the event was supermodel Naomi Campbell rocked a bold piece of facial jewelry with her black outfit.
10+ pictures inside of Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Campbell arriving at the event…