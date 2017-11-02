Is Kylie Jenner Planning a Gender Reveal Photo Shoot?

Fans are wondering if Kylie Jenner is going to reveal the sex of her baby via a photo shoot based on a photo she posted to social media.

The 20-year-old reality star posted a picture on Instagram of her pink manicure and pink jewelry, and has fans commenting “It’s a girl,” “Soooo maybe it’s a girl? Maternity shoot?,” and “I bet it’s pink for gender reveal.”

Kylie captioned the photo with, “shoot day.”

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, have reportedly been telling people they’re expecting a daughter.