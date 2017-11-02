Top Stories
Is There a 'Thor: Ragnarok' End Credits Scene?

Thor: Ragnarok is finally coming to theaters in just a few hours and Marvel fans will already know to stay for the entire credits!

If you don’t know, Marvel movies are famous for teasing future films and tidbits in end credits scenes, and the latest Thor movie does not disappoint.

Chris Hemsworth is back in the title role, with Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Goldblum and more joining in for the film. It’s getting great reviews, so be sure to check it out!

Click inside to read what happens in the end credits scenes….

There are two post-credits scenes.

The first is actually mid way through the credits, and shows Thor, Loki and the Asgardian people on the ship they have just escaped from. They are traveling through space when all of a sudden, a huge ship blocks their path. There’s some chatter as to who is driving this gigantic ship – and Thanos seems to be the best guess as of right now.

The second scene involves Jeff Goldblum‘s Grandmaster, who rolls out of a storage bin to and is forced to address the revolution on Sakaar to some scavengers. “The revolution has a been a huge success. It’s a tie,” he says, trying to curry favor with the people of Sakaar.
