James Corden Says He & Adele Are in a Race for Reaching the EGOT!

James Corden is having some fun in the latest issue of Playboy.

Here’s what the 39-year-old Late Late Show host told the mag:

On doing The History Boys on Broadway: “It was a phenomenal time in our lives, because you’re dropped into this little world—Hell’s Kitchen, the theater district—which is the best 12 blocks in the world. There’s a high density of (a) dancers and (b) gay men. So if you’re young, straight, English and in the hottest play in New York City, you’re gonna get laid. That’s it! I’d basically pick up the women Dominic [Cooper] didn’t want, but I was more than happy with that.”

On his & Adele’s race to getting an EGOT – winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony: “It’s going to be a tight race. She could get an Emmy in a heartbeat, but to get a Tony, you’ve got to commit to a Broadway run, and that’s a lot. If I’m Adele, I don’t know if I’m saying, ‘Get me a nine-month run on Broadway.’ At the same time, the odds of me winning an Academy Award are the longest ever. So I have to say, I back Adele over me every day of the week.”

On the other late night show hosts: “Stephen Colbert has been an unbelievable person to go through this with. Seth Meyers, you’ll never find anyone who says they don’t like him. I have lots of contact with Jimmy Fallon. I love Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan O’Brien too. He lives on my road, or rather, I should say I live on his road.”

