Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Just Got Officially Married! (Report)

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 4:26 pm

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet just got married in a secret wedding!

Although it was widely believed that Jason and Lisa married in November of 2007, the couple didn’t actually make it official until this October, Us Weekly reports.

The two reportedly wed just a few weeks ago in their home in Topanga, California according to an insider.

They have two children together: Lola, 10, and Nakota-Wolf, 8.

The two reportedly purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office on October 2. Congratulations to the couple!

