Jennifer Lawrence Shares Cute Video of Dog Pippi Backstage at 'Kimmel'

Jennifer Lawrence is the guest host tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live and she was joined backstage by her adorable dog Pippi!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared a video on Facebook in which she put a pair of pants on Pippi, but then the dog swiftly removed them in one motion.

“We got your pants on! Pippi puts her pants on one leg at a time, just like everyone else,” Jennifer says in the video while cooing at her pet pooch.

Pictured inside: Jennifer arriving at the studio on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in Hollywood.