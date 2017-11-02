Top Stories
Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 8:40 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Cute Video of Dog Pippi Backstage at 'Kimmel'

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Cute Video of Dog Pippi Backstage at 'Kimmel'

Jennifer Lawrence is the guest host tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live and she was joined backstage by her adorable dog Pippi!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared a video on Facebook in which she put a pair of pants on Pippi, but then the dog swiftly removed them in one motion.

“We got your pants on! Pippi puts her pants on one leg at a time, just like everyone else,” Jennifer says in the video while cooing at her pet pooch.

Pictured inside: Jennifer arriving at the studio on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in Hollywood.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence shares cute video of dog pippi 01
jennifer lawrence shares cute video of dog pippi 02
jennifer lawrence shares cute video of dog pippi 03
jennifer lawrence shares cute video of dog pippi 04
jennifer lawrence shares cute video of dog pippi 05

Photos: BauerGriffinOnline
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr