Jeremy Piven Dropped as 'Late Show' Guest Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Jeremy Piven was dropped as a guest from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 52-year-old actor was scheduled to appear on the show on Friday (November 3) in an interview with host Stephen Colbert.

CBS has decided not to air the prerecorded interview with Jeremy due to the allegation of sexual harassment that came to light later in the week.

“Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday, October 30. Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest,” a spokesperson for The Late Show told The Hollywood Reporter.

Actress Ariane Bellamar alleged on Tuesday (October 31) that the actor groped her on the set of Entourage.

Jeremy denied the account in a statement: “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”