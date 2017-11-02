Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 10:35 am

Jimmy Fallon Tries To Break Chris Hemsworth on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon Tries To Break Chris Hemsworth on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Chris Hemsworth‘s “serious” acting skills got put to the test during his appearance on last night’s (November 1) episode on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 34-year-old actor and host Jimmy, 43, played a round of “Breaking Thor” where they both had to take turns playing random funny sound effects on an iPad for 30 seconds without breaking out in laughter.

Chris also talked about appearing in his seventh film as Thor, reinventing the character and why they gave him a haircut in the latest film Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters on Friday (November 3).


Breaking Thor with Chris Hemsworth

Click inside to watch the rest of Chris Hemsworth’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Chris Hemsworth Explains Thor’s Unexpected Ragnarok Haircut

Chris Hemsworth Sinks an Epic Full-Court Basketball Shot
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy fallon tries to break chris hemsworth on the tonight show 01
jimmy fallon tries to break chris hemsworth on the tonight show 02
jimmy fallon tries to break chris hemsworth on the tonight show 03

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr