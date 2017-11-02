Jimmy Fallon Tries To Break Chris Hemsworth on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Chris Hemsworth‘s “serious” acting skills got put to the test during his appearance on last night’s (November 1) episode on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 34-year-old actor and host Jimmy, 43, played a round of “Breaking Thor” where they both had to take turns playing random funny sound effects on an iPad for 30 seconds without breaking out in laughter.

Chris also talked about appearing in his seventh film as Thor, reinventing the character and why they gave him a haircut in the latest film Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters on Friday (November 3).



Breaking Thor with Chris Hemsworth

Click inside to watch the rest of Chris Hemsworth’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Chris Hemsworth Explains Thor’s Unexpected Ragnarok Haircut



Chris Hemsworth Sinks an Epic Full-Court Basketball Shot