Joe Jonas Joins Karlie Kloss at WSJ Innovators Awards
Joe Jonas suits up for the WSJ Innovators Awards on Wednesday night (November 1) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
The 28-year-old newly engaged entertainer looked handsome in a navy suit and black suit for the event.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas
Other stars at the event included models Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, and Joan Smalls along with dancer Maddie Ziegler.
FYI: Martha is wearing a Celine outfit. Joan‘s dress is by Nina Ricci while her jewelry is by Cartier.
20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…