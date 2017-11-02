Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 5:28 pm

Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, & 'Orient Express' Cast Attend World Premiere in London!

The star-studded cast of Murder on the Orient Express hit the red carpet on Tuesday night (November 2) for the world premiere in London, England!

Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, and more were all on hand for the event.

Murder on the Orient Express, which Kenneth directed in addition to starring in, will be released in theaters on November 10.

FYI: Penelope is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes. Daisy is wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture dress. Michelle is wearing a Prada gown. Leslie is wearing a Prada suit.

45+ pictures inside of the cast of Murder on the Orient Express
