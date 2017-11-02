Top Stories
Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 7:55 pm

Josh Brolin Flaunts His Buff Biceps on a Smoothie Run

Josh Brolin puts his buff biceps on display while wearing a tank top during a smoothie run on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The 49-year-old Only The Brave actor was joined by his wife Kathryn Boyd.

Josh got into amazing shape recently for his role as Cable in the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

“There’s ton of action in it. The tease is, a guy who’s 49 years old on the cusp of 50 who got in the best shape of his life, especially exteriorly, and I was extremely disciplined throughout that whole thing,” Josh recently said in an interview with Collider.

“I got beat to s— on that movie,” he added. “That’s all I know. I had stuntmen throwing me all over the place. I’ve got a shoulder issue, I’ve got a knee issue that I’ve got to deal with now, but we got through it. We got through it. I pushed hard and I suffered because of it.”
