Julia Roberts Explains Her Decision to Go Into Television

Julia Roberts Explains Her Decision to Go Into Television

Julia Roberts sits down for an interview at SiriusXM’s EW Spotlight on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in New York City.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress participated in a discussion with People and EW‘s editorial director Jess Cagle, who wrote her new cover story for InStyle.

In the magazine, she opened up about moving into the TV world with the upcoming Amazon series Homecoming.

“I don’t want to go against my peoples, but it sort of is. There’s a lot of really good content and a lot of diversity,” Julia said. She considers the project to be “a total experiment … I don’t even know what it really requires. I just know how to watch a TV show. I don’t know how to make one.”
