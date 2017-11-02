Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 4:36 am

Kanye West Keeps It Casual While Heading to Lunch at Nobu!

Kanye West is out for a lunch break!

The 40-year-old rapper was spotted out for lunch at Nobu on Monday (October 30) in Malibu, Calif.

Kanye looked cool and casual in a brown jacket and sweatpants while stopping in to grab some food.

Kanye was recently spotted looking happy after celebrating a night out on the town with his wife, Kim Kardashian. The two celebrated her 37th birthday in Los Angeles.

Kim and Kanye‘s third child, which is due via surrogate, may be coming before Christmas!
Photos: BACKGRID
