Kate Upton Celebrates World Series Win with Fiance Justin Verlander!

Kate Upton could not contain her excitement celebrating the Houston Astros World Series win with her fiance, pitcher Justin Verlander!

In the photos, Kate ran onto the field after the big win, and hugged and kissed her fiance, who is one of the star pitchers for the team.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Kate and Justin will be getting married later this month in Italy – what a great way to cap off an amazing baseball season!

The Astros won game seven of the World Series 5-1 and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.