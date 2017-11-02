Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 11:50 am

Kate Upton Celebrates World Series Win with Fiance Justin Verlander!

Kate Upton Celebrates World Series Win with Fiance Justin Verlander!

Kate Upton could not contain her excitement celebrating the Houston Astros World Series win with her fiance, pitcher Justin Verlander!

In the photos, Kate ran onto the field after the big win, and hugged and kissed her fiance, who is one of the star pitchers for the team.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Kate and Justin will be getting married later this month in Italy – what a great way to cap off an amazing baseball season!

The Astros won game seven of the World Series 5-1 and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate upton celebrates world series win 01
kate upton celebrates world series win 02
kate upton celebrates world series win 03
kate upton celebrates world series win 04
kate upton celebrates world series win 05
kate upton celebrates world series win 06
kate upton celebrates world series win 07
kate upton celebrates world series win 08
kate upton celebrates world series win 09
kate upton celebrates world series win 10
kate upton celebrates world series win 11
kate upton celebrates world series win 12
kate upton celebrates world series win 13
kate upton celebrates world series win 14
kate upton celebrates world series win 15
kate upton celebrates world series win 16
kate upton celebrates world series win 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr