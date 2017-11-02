Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Are Getting Married This Weekend!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are celebrating more than just his World Series win this weekend – they’re getting married!

The 25-year-old model/actress and the 34-year-old Houston Astros pitcher will be tying the knot this weekend in Italy, People confirms.

Kate and Justin have been dating since 2014 before Justin popped the question in 2016.

Back in August, Kate revealed that planning their wedding was “very stressful,” but she and her husband-to-be haven’t gotten into any fights.

Last night, Kate helped congratulate Justin and his team after they won Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.