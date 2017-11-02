Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 6:25 pm

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Are Getting Married This Weekend!

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Are Getting Married This Weekend!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are celebrating more than just his World Series win this weekend – they’re getting married!

The 25-year-old model/actress and the 34-year-old Houston Astros pitcher will be tying the knot this weekend in Italy, People confirms.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

Kate and Justin have been dating since 2014 before Justin popped the question in 2016.

Back in August, Kate revealed that planning their wedding was “very stressful,” but she and her husband-to-be haven’t gotten into any fights.

Last night, Kate helped congratulate Justin and his team after they won Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr