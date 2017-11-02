Katharine McPhee Joins David Foster & Family at His Birthday Dinner

Katharine McPhee steps out for dinner with longtime friend and collaborator David Foster to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday (November 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer and Scorpion actress joined David at the birthday dinner at Craig’s and they left the restaurant together in the same car.

David‘s daughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster attended the dinner, as did his former step-son Brody Jenner.

In an Instagram story posted by Erin during the dinner, David was seen sitting in between Katharine and Brody at the table.