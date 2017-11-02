Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Drunk at Her 'From Justin to Kelly' Premiere!

Kelly Clarkson is revealing some secrets from her past!

While promoting her new album Meaning of Life on Howard Stern‘s radio show, the 35-year-old entertainer revealed that she was drunk at the premiere of her 2003 film From Justin to Kelly!

After winning season 1 of American Idol back in 2002, Kelly and runner-up Justin Guarini were contractually obligated to star in the musical, and Kelly was not happy about it.

“I cried so hard because I didn’t want to do that movie…I got very drunk at that premiere,” Kelly said in her interview. “I literally ended up in a fountain soaked!”

Also pictured inside: Kelly Clarkson attending a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday (November 2) in New York City.