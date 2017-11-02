Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Answer Burning Questions for Ellen DeGeneres - Watch!

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are answering all of Ellen DeGeneres‘ burning questions!

The 21-year-old and 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV stars played Ellen‘s Show Me More Show game in a new video published on Thursday (November 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

What are Kendall and Kourtney most afraid of? What did they do in high school that Kris Jenner never knew about? Which Kardashian would never want to road trip with?

Find out by watching Kendall and Kourtney play the game below!