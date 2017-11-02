Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 5:32 pm

Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Answer Burning Questions for Ellen DeGeneres - Watch!

Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Answer Burning Questions for Ellen DeGeneres - Watch!

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are answering all of Ellen DeGeneres‘ burning questions!

The 21-year-old and 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV stars played Ellen‘s Show Me More Show game in a new video published on Thursday (November 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

What are Kendall and Kourtney most afraid of? What did they do in high school that Kris Jenner never knew about? Which Kardashian would never want to road trip with?

Find out by watching Kendall and Kourtney play the game below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Ellen's Show Me More Show
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr