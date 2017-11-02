Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Dropped by Agent & Publicist Amid Allegations

Kevin Spacey has been dropped by both his talent agents at CAA and his publicist Staci Wolfe at Polaris amid allegations that he has sexually harassed and assaulted several men, some underage, over the years, according to Deadline.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor is in the midst of a very public scandal right now after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with an allegation of sexual assault when he was only 14.

In his response to the accusation, Spacey said he didn’t remember the incident and then came out as a gay man.

More people have come forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment since then, including eight people who have worked on House of Cards.

Production on the hit Netflix series has been suspended indefinitely while the accusations are investigated.
Photos: Getty
