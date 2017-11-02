Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves Arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel' Appearance

Kim Kardashian waves to fans as she arrives at a studio on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old TV personality showed off her curves in a gray crop top and matching skirt as she headed to the taping of her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Kim will be joining huge Kardashian fan Jennifer Lawrence as she takes over hosting duties for Jimmy.

Make sure you tune in tonight at 11:35pm EST on ABC to check out Kim‘s interview!

10+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian arriving at the studio…