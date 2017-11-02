Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 2:31 am

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Cool in a Leather Jacket at Church!

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Cool in a Leather Jacket at Church!

Kourtney Kardashian is heading out to church in style!

The 38-year-old reality TV star was spotted attending the service on Wednesday night (November 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney showed up to the weekly church service wearing a leather moto jacket paired with jeans and heels.

Kourtney seemingly had a blast for Halloween this year: she dressed as Bonnie & Clyde in a couples outfit with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Tuesday night (October 31), and also went as a sexy tin man during the afternoon.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

